Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.07. 6,378,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,095,581. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $281.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $119.65.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
