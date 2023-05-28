Metahero (HERO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $198,588.69

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $25.76 million and approximately $198,588.69 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000423 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00025879 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009292 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000704 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

