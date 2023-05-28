Metrics Master Income Trust (MXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Posted by on May 28th, 2023

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXTGet Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, May 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Metrics Master Income Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

Metrics Master Income Trust Stock Performance

Metrics Master Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

See Also

Dividend History for Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT)

Receive News & Ratings for Metrics Master Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metrics Master Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.