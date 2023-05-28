Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.6 days.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MHVYF traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.20. 1,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $43.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Plants and Infrastructure Systems, Logistics, Thermal and Drive Systems, and Aircraft, Defense and Space. The Energy segment handles clean gas and steam power systems, nuclear power systems, compressors, and marine machinery.

