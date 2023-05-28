Mizuho Cuts RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target to $9.50

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

RPT Realty Stock Performance

RPT stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $797.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.62. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98.

RPT Realty Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPT Realty

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

