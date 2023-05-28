Mizuho Trims American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Target Price to $19.00

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of AAT opened at $18.97 on Thursday. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 160.98%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $879,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,077,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,566,263.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,397,628 shares in the company, valued at $130,642,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $879,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,077,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,566,263.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 602,140 shares of company stock valued at $11,255,918. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 222.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

