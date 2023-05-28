Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,208,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,132 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.16% of Mondelez International worth $147,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,488,000 after buying an additional 4,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,067 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $77,890,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.13. 7,429,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,677,619. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

