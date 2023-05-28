Moonbeam Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 28th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $182.47 million and $1.98 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,069,281,355 coins and its circulating supply is 644,566,602 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

