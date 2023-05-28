Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLOIY. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Soitec in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a positive rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Soitec from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Soitec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Soitec presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.40.

Soitec Price Performance

Shares of SLOIY stock opened at $75.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.99. Soitec has a twelve month low of $66.93 and a twelve month high of $88.46.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics, and Royalties and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

