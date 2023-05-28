Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives C$16.80 Average PT from Analysts

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$15.68 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$10.83 and a 52-week high of C$15.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.45%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

