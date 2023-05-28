National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush cut their price target on National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29. National CineMedia has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 22,363 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

