National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush cut their price target on National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.
National CineMedia Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NCMI stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29. National CineMedia has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.85.
About National CineMedia
National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.
