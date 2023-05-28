National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,280 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.55) to GBX 1,280 ($15.92) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.30) to GBX 1,275 ($15.86) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Grid in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($13.68) to GBX 1,080 ($13.43) in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,183.75.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. National Grid has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.3458 per share. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,577,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,238,000 after buying an additional 1,711,747 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National Grid by 206.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,782,000 after buying an additional 1,604,020 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in National Grid by 1,034.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 321,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after buying an additional 292,984 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in National Grid by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after buying an additional 242,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in National Grid by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,099,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,991,000 after purchasing an additional 239,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

