National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,280 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.55) to GBX 1,280 ($15.92) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on NGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.30) to GBX 1,275 ($15.86) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Grid in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($13.68) to GBX 1,080 ($13.43) in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,183.75.
National Grid Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. National Grid has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.
National Grid Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Grid
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,577,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,238,000 after buying an additional 1,711,747 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National Grid by 206.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,782,000 after buying an additional 1,604,020 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in National Grid by 1,034.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 321,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after buying an additional 292,984 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in National Grid by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after buying an additional 242,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in National Grid by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,099,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,991,000 after purchasing an additional 239,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Grid (NGG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.