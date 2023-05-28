Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners Price Performance

NYSE NMM opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $633.48 million, a PE ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $24.92. Navios Maritime Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $10,124,000. Brightlight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $7,737,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 39.3% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 231,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 65,281 shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 219,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 18.5% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 168,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 26,324 shares during the period. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and management of dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.