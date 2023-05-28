NBT Bank N A NY Sells 14 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,071.02 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $2,139.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,866.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1,646.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,021.37.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,154 shares of company stock valued at $23,791,597. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

