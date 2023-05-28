NBT Bank N A NY Trims Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $106.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $136.77.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 67.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.43) price objective on DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($27.17) price objective on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($27.17) price objective on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

