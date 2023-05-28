NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Research Coverage Started at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of NCC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

NCC Group Stock Performance

NCCGF opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12. NCC Group has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.84.

About NCC Group

NCC Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology assurance, security software, and consultancy services. It operates through the Escrow and Assurance segments. The Escrow segment develops, supplies, and uses business software applications for the protection of end users and software suppliers.

