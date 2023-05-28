Needham & Company LLC Raises Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $125.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Splunk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.19.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $99.58 on Thursday. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.41. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Splunk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Splunk by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Splunk by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

