Nervos Network (CKB) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Exchanges

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $146.14 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,076.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.97 or 0.00327576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012585 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.20 or 0.00556322 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00066185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.23 or 0.00413968 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,459,299,230 coins and its circulating supply is 40,891,106,481 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

