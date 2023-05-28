Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 182.8% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NTOIY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neste Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.
Neste Oyj Price Performance
Shares of Neste Oyj stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 35,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,532. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.03.
Neste Oyj Increases Dividend
About Neste Oyj
Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neste Oyj (NTOIY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.