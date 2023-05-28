Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 182.8% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTOIY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neste Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Neste Oyj Price Performance

Shares of Neste Oyj stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 35,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,532. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.03.

Neste Oyj Increases Dividend

About Neste Oyj

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a $0.2322 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.12. Neste Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.88%.

(Get Rating)

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

