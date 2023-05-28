NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,600 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the April 30th total of 308,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 8,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 15.93 per share, for a total transaction of 142,270.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 142,270.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of 10.13 per share, for a total transaction of 35,910.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 273,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,765,996.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Dondero acquired 8,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 15.93 per share, with a total value of 142,270.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately 142,270.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,656 shares of company stock valued at $180,925 in the last 90 days.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the third quarter worth $25,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the third quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 58.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Price Performance

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NXDT traded up 0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,850. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of 9.14 and a 52-week high of 17.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 11.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

