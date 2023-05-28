Nexus Industrial REIT (NXR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 15th

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

TSE NXR.UN opened at C$8.56 on Friday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$8.15 and a 12 month high of C$11.96. The stock has a market cap of C$582.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NXR.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.94.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

