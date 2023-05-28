Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Given New $251.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NDSN. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $252.20.

NDSN opened at $220.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.17. Nordson has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $251.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Nordson by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 461.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

