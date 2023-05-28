NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $470.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NVDA. UBS Group set a $270.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $379.73.

NVDA stock opened at $389.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $394.80. The stock has a market cap of $963.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,084 shares of company stock worth $14,516,510 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 416,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $60,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

