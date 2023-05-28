NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $500.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $379.73.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $389.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $963.19 billion, a PE ratio of 202.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $394.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.51.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,516,510 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.