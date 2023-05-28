Oasis Network Market Cap Achieves $302.42 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 28th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $302.42 million and approximately $12.39 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0528 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,844.73 or 0.06775617 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00053189 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00038935 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018033 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05221297 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $11,122,729.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

