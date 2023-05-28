OmniaVerse Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $414,100.00 Billion (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OmniaVerse has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $240,273.22 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

