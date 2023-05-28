Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 791 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 6,918.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,493,000 after acquiring an additional 745,346 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,792,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,737,000 after acquiring an additional 661,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 21,537.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,314,000 after acquiring an additional 592,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

Aflac Stock Performance

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $906,194.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFL opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.57. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.