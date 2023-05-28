Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 246.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at $1,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $261.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.00.

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 1.5 %

CAR opened at $162.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.83 and a 52 week high of $251.26.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 448.41% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 33.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

