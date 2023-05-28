Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 2,275 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,198 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 645.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,460 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,904,000 after purchasing an additional 56,673 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 57,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.59.

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total transaction of $1,447,123.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,258,153.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total transaction of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,258,153.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,977.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,497 shares of company stock worth $20,835,867 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $329.99 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $243.17 and a 12-month high of $354.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.51. The company has a market capitalization of $84.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

