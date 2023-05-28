O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $35,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,633 shares of company stock worth $41,728,882 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $933.38.

Shares of ORLY traded down $12.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $923.00. 427,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,710. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $895.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $851.82. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $580.01 and a twelve month high of $964.58. The company has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

