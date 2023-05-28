Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:OTTW)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Ottawa Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTTW stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.40. Ottawa Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06.

About Ottawa Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which offers residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit and to a lesser extent, non-residential real estate, multi-family and construction loans. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, �Non-Residential Real Estate, �One-to-four Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Consumer Direct, and Purchased Auto.

