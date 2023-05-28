Oxen (OXEN) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 28th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $7.58 million and $406,963.50 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000438 BTC on exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,331.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00327175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012880 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.63 or 0.00565765 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00066957 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.25 or 0.00418016 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,257,929 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

