PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Bought by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 306.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,362 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 0.30% of PacWest Bancorp worth $8,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 19,609,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,950,140. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $32.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 48.43%. The company had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is -0.51%.

Insider Transactions at PacWest Bancorp

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director C William Hosler purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,835.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung purchased 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 12,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,799.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C William Hosler purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,835.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 51,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,746 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PACW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

