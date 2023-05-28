Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $230.00 at Mizuho

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $232.19.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $211.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.04, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $217.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.24.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,258.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,237,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,658,693.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,258.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,237,419 shares in the company, valued at $237,658,693.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 297,330 shares of company stock worth $56,733,346 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 252,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $50,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $384,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.