Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $230.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $232.19.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $211.70 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $217.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.55 and its 200 day moving average is $178.24. The company has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.04, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 297,330 shares of company stock valued at $56,733,346 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

