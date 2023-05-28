Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $240.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PANW. Loop Capital upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $232.19.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $211.70 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $217.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.24. The firm has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total transaction of $6,739,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at $227,892,881.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,330 shares of company stock valued at $56,733,346. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

