Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) PT Lowered to $25.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PARA. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Macquarie cut shares of Paramount Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.09.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -123.08%.

Insider Activity at Paramount Global

In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of Paramount Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Paramount Global by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Paramount Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in Paramount Global by 6.0% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Paramount Global by 61.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Stories

