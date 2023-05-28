Pax Dollar Market Capitalization Tops $1.02 Billion (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $37.80 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003545 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000718 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008063 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,019,052,716 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.