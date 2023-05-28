Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Increased to $335.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $291.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $296.33.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN opened at $306.50 on Wednesday. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $114.86 and a 52-week high of $324.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,915.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.64.

Insider Activity

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Penumbra will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total transaction of $155,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,093,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total value of $155,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,093,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.48, for a total transaction of $184,230.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $7,332,139 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 66.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $251,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 6.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 36.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.