Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Lessened by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,039,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 91,736 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 0.8% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $53,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PFE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,234,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,414,260. The firm has a market cap of $212.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.09.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

