Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY) Short Interest Down 16.5% in May

Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the April 30th total of 250,500 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Pineapple Energy in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Pineapple Energy alerts:

Pineapple Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEGY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. 62,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,845. Pineapple Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Energy ( NASDAQ:PEGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. Pineapple Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pineapple Energy will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGY. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,214,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pineapple Energy by 535.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 153,939 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $892,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000.

About Pineapple Energy

(Get Rating)

Pineapple Energy, Inc is focused on local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. The firm’s vision is to power the energy transition through the grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Its portfolio of brands, including SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power, provides homeowners and small businesses with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pineapple Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pineapple Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.