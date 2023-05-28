Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $78.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $76.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PNW. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.82.

PNW stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.76. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $81.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.46.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNW. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

