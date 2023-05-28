PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank raised PNM Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Price Performance

PNM Resources stock opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.42. PNM Resources has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.14 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,097,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,230,000 after acquiring an additional 68,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,045,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,629,000 after purchasing an additional 99,734 shares in the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 227.4% during the first quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 4,094,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,221,000 after purchasing an additional 49,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,115,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,732,000 after acquiring an additional 63,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.