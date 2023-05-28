Poehling Capital Management INC. Boosts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 2.3% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.23. 17,399,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,966,940. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $154.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

