Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Poehling Capital Management INC. decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Corp lifted its position in 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MMM traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,787,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,885. 3M has a 12 month low of $95.35 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.40. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

