Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Poehling Capital Management INC. reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

PayPal stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.22. 20,666,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,624,006. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.87. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

