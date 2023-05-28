Poehling Capital Management INC. Purchases 23,929 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,929 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 30.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,195. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

DXC Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

See Also

