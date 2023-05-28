Poehling Capital Management INC. Purchases New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Poehling Capital Management INC. acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $374,114,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can increased its stake in Micron Technology by 399.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $173,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,649 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $111,372,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 29.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,047,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $302,989,000 after buying an additional 1,362,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $131,051,000 after buying an additional 1,321,601 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,320 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Micron Technology Trading Up 6.2 %

Several analysts have commented on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Micron Technology stock traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.93. The company had a trading volume of 33,409,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,221,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.70. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $75.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

