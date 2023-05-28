Poehling Capital Management INC. Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,122 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.8% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,277 shares of company stock valued at $40,009,794 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $225.01. 5,067,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,371,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $421.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

