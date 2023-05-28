Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 18,666 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Poehling Capital Management INC. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,289 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,666 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 71,910,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,264,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a PE ratio of -42.65, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $44.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.